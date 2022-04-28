Alexa
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocks south Taiwan

Kaohsiung feels level 4 shockwaves from 5km-deep tremor

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/28 09:41
(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northeast Kaohsiung at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday (April 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 80.6 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Taoyuan District, Kaohsiung City, and a 2 in Taitung County. A lesser level of 1 was reported in other areas in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Nantou County, Chiayi County, and Hualien County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
