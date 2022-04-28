Alexa
CHL: Russian, Belarusian players ineligible for draft

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 05:17
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian players will be ineligible for selection in its July 1 import draft because of the war in Ukraine.

The CHL is the umbrella organization for the three major junior hockey leagues — the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The ban does not include players currently on CHL protected lists.

Last June at the most recent import draft, 16 players from Russia and 11 from Belarus were selected.

Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation from all events at all levels. The sport’s governing body also removed Russia as host of two major events in 2023 — the world junior championship and world championship.

