Bucs, as expected, pick up 5th-year option on LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons.

The Bucs announced the expected move on Wednesday.

White, who signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.

A key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago, White has started all 45 regular-season games he’s played. He’s also appeared in five postseason games, compiling 34 tackles, four quarterback hits, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL