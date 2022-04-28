Alexa
Cyclones' Otzelberger promotes Schmidt to assistant coach

By Associated Press
2022/04/28 01:14
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nate Schmidt has been promoted from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach at Iowa State.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the move Wednesday as part of a staff shuffle following the recent departure of Daniyal Robinson to become the head coach at Cleveland State.

Schmidt, who had been a graduate assistant and player development coordinator at Iowa State from 2014-17, returned to the Cyclones with Otzelberger last year. Schmidt had worked on Otzelberger's staff at UNLV.

“I am deeply honored and excited for this new opportunity and to continue to build upon our first-year success in Ames,” Schmidt said. “Coach Otzelberger has been a mentor of mine for many years, and I am grateful for the chance to continue to work with him and our outstanding staff."

Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.

