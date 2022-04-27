Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.