English Standings

By Associated Press
2022/04/27 22:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 33 25 5 3 80 21 80
Liverpool 33 24 7 2 85 22 79
Chelsea 32 19 8 5 67 27 65
Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52 40 60
Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56 38 58
Man United 34 15 9 10 53 51 54
West Ham 34 15 7 12 52 44 52
Wolverhampton 33 15 4 14 33 29 49
Newcastle 34 11 10 13 40 55 43
Leicester 32 11 9 12 47 51 42
Brighton 34 9 14 11 31 42 41
Brentford 34 11 7 16 41 49 40
Southampton 34 9 13 12 40 56 40
Crystal Palace 33 8 14 11 43 41 38
Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42 46 37
Leeds 33 8 10 15 38 68 34
Burnley 33 6 13 14 29 45 31
Everton 32 8 5 19 34 55 29
Watford 33 6 4 23 31 67 22
Norwich 33 5 6 22 22 69 21

___

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool 4, Man United 0

Wednesday, April 20

Everton 1, Leicester 1

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 0

Thursday, April 21

Burnley 2, Southampton 0

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal 3, Man United 1

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0

Man City 5, Watford 1

Norwich 0, Newcastle 3

Brentford 0, Tottenham 0

Sunday, April 24

Brighton 2, Southampton 2

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea 1, West Ham 0

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0

Thursday, April 28

Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 44 26 9 9 99 39 87
Bournemouth 43 22 13 8 69 39 79
Nottingham Forest 43 22 10 11 67 37 76
Huddersfield 44 21 13 10 60 46 76
Luton Town 44 20 12 12 62 48 72
Sheffield United 44 19 12 13 56 44 69
Blackburn 44 18 12 14 57 46 66
Millwall 44 17 15 12 50 44 66
Middlesbrough 43 18 10 15 53 45 64
QPR 44 18 9 17 58 56 63
Coventry 44 17 12 15 58 56 63
Stoke 44 17 10 17 55 48 61
West Brom 44 16 13 15 47 45 61
Swansea 44 16 13 15 57 62 61
Blackpool 44 16 12 16 54 51 60
Preston 44 14 16 14 45 54 58
Bristol City 44 14 10 20 57 75 52
Hull 44 14 8 22 40 48 50
Cardiff 43 14 7 22 48 65 49
Birmingham 44 11 13 20 48 72 46
Reading 44 13 8 23 54 85 41
Peterborough 44 8 10 26 38 84 34
Derby 44 13 13 18 43 52 31
Barnsley 44 6 12 26 32 66 30

___

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham 3, Preston 0

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1

West Brom 0, Coventry 0

Stoke 1, QPR 0

Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Hull 3, Reading 0

Derby 1, Bristol City 3

Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 2, Millwall 2

Monday, April 25

Preston 1, Blackburn 4

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2

Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3

Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 29

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Barnsley vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.

Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 45 26 11 8 79 44 89
Rotherham 45 26 9 10 68 33 87
Milton Keynes Dons 45 25 11 9 73 44 86
Sheffield Wednesday 45 23 13 9 74 49 82
Sunderland 45 23 12 10 78 53 81
Plymouth 45 23 11 11 68 43 80
Wycombe 45 22 14 9 73 50 80
Oxford United 45 22 9 14 81 58 75
Portsmouth 45 20 13 12 67 47 73
Bolton 45 20 10 15 70 55 70
Ipswich 45 17 16 12 63 46 67
Charlton 45 17 8 20 55 55 59
Accrington Stanley 45 16 10 19 57 77 58
Cambridge United 45 15 12 18 54 72 57
Cheltenham 45 13 16 16 64 78 55
Burton Albion 45 14 11 20 50 65 53
Shrewsbury 45 12 14 19 47 48 50
Lincoln 45 13 10 22 53 62 49
Morecambe 45 10 12 23 57 87 42
Fleetwood Town 45 8 16 21 60 78 40
Gillingham 45 8 16 21 35 67 40
AFC Wimbledon 45 6 19 20 46 71 37
Doncaster 45 10 7 28 36 81 37
Crewe 45 7 8 30 36 81 29

___

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2

Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0

Ipswich 2, Wigan 2

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wigan 1, Plymouth 1

Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1

Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Saturday, April 30

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 44 23 14 7 72 39 83
Exeter 44 23 14 7 64 39 83
Northampton 44 22 10 12 56 36 76
Port Vale 44 21 12 11 65 44 75
Mansfield Town 44 22 9 13 63 48 75
Bristol Rovers 44 21 11 12 60 46 74
Sutton United 44 21 10 13 66 49 73
Swindon 44 20 11 13 72 53 71
Salford 44 19 12 13 56 40 69
Tranmere 44 19 12 13 50 40 69
Newport County 44 18 12 14 65 55 66
Crawley Town 44 17 9 18 53 61 60
Leyton Orient 44 13 16 15 60 46 55
Walsall 44 14 11 19 45 55 53
Hartlepool 44 14 11 19 43 61 53
Bradford 44 12 16 16 47 54 52
Colchester 44 13 12 19 44 58 51
Rochdale 44 11 17 16 46 55 50
Harrogate Town 44 13 11 20 61 72 50
Carlisle 44 13 11 20 37 59 50
Barrow 44 10 14 20 42 52 44
Stevenage 44 10 14 20 40 64 44
Oldham 44 9 10 25 43 70 37
Scunthorpe 44 4 13 27 28 82 25

___

Friday, April 22

Newport County 1, Colchester 2

Saturday, April 23

Barrow 1, Sutton United 0

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0

Exeter 2, Rochdale 0

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4

Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0

Oldham 1, Salford 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0

Walsall 2, Port Vale 0

Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon 2, Forest Green 1

Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0

Exeter 2, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0

Saturday, April 30

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.