NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 34-7-0 23-10-6 18-4-2 y-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 28-8-4 25-12-4 16-8-1 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 30-8-2 23-13-5 15-8-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 51 23 6 108 248 201 26-9-4 25-14-2 15-9-1 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 27-8-6 23-14-2 15-8-3 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 25-13-2 25-12-3 17-6-1 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 22-13-5 23-12-6 13-9-3 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 19-16-6 25-8-6 16-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 19-15-5 17-19-5 14-9-2 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 20-15-5 16-22-2 9-16-0 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 16-18-6 15-20-5 8-13-4 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 18-16-7 13-24-3 8-15-3 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 15-21-4 17-20-3 11-11-3 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 16-19-5 11-25-4 9-13-3 Philadelphia 80 25 44 11 61 209 290 14-20-6 11-24-5 8-14-4 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314 10-26-4 10-23-7 8-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 32-5-3 24-13-3 15-6-3 y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 25-9-7 25-11-3 16-8-2 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 29-8-2 22-14-5 12-10-3 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 26-9-5 23-12-6 17-6-3 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 26-12-1 21-15-5 19-5-0 x-Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 21-16-4 22-11-6 11-10-3 x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 25-14-2 19-15-5 15-7-2 Dallas 80 45 30 5 95 231 240 26-10-3 19-20-2 14-8-3 Vegas 80 42 31 7 91 256 240 22-15-4 20-16-3 16-7-3 Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 19-14-7 20-16-4 12-6-6 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 20-15-3 16-17-8 14-6-6 San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 18-18-5 14-18-7 9-11-4 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 17-19-5 14-17-9 11-12-3 Chicago 80 27 42 11 65 213 285 13-21-6 14-21-5 5-15-6 Seattle 79 26 47 6 58 207 276 15-21-3 11-26-3 5-19-0 Arizona 80 23 50 7 53 198 306 10-27-3 13-23-4 8-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled