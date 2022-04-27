Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

By Associated Press
2022/04/27 20:47
Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian man and a Belarusian man have been arrested in Poland for three months on allegations of spying for Russia’s special services, security authorities in Poland said Wednesday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s state security bodies, said that material gathered by Poland’s military intelligence formed the evidence for the arrests. Zaryn said the men were gathering sensitive military information, including about Polish troops’ presence near Poland’s border with Belarus.

The men were arrested separately on April 21 and April 22. A court decided on a three-month arrest.

Prosecutors in Warsaw are investigating. If convicted, the men can get prison terms of up to 10 years.

Last month a Spanish citizen was arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia.

The arrests come as Poland’s is helping its neighbor, Ukraine, resist an invasion by Russia, which is an ally of Belarus.

Updated : 2022-04-27 22:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days