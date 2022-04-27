Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian man and a Belarusian man have been arrested in Poland for three months on allegations of spying for Russia’s special services, security authorities in Poland said Wednesday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s state security bodies, said that material gathered by Poland’s military intelligence formed the evidence for the arrests. Zaryn said the men were gathering sensitive military information, including about Polish troops’ presence near Poland’s border with Belarus.

The men were arrested separately on April 21 and April 22. A court decided on a three-month arrest.

Prosecutors in Warsaw are investigating. If convicted, the men can get prison terms of up to 10 years.

Last month a Spanish citizen was arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia.

The arrests come as Poland’s is helping its neighbor, Ukraine, resist an invasion by Russia, which is an ally of Belarus.