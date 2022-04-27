15-day beach festival loaded with activities to kick off in eastern Taiwan in mid-May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 15-day beach festival loaded with activities will take place on a beach in Taitung County in mid-May to provide people who would like to spend time near the sea this summer plenty of opportunities to enjoy a variety of recreational activities near and on the sea, according to a press release issued by the Taitung County Tourism Department on Wednesday (April 27).

The 2022 Taitung East Wave Festival will be held at Shanyuan beach in Beinan Township from May 14 – 28, providing 15 beach and water activities as well as guided boat trips.

The tourism department said the 2nd edition of the East Wave Festival will kick off with a vibrant beach volleyball tournament and a standup paddling (SUP) competition on open water.

According to the release, this year’s activities are divided into three categories: water activities, beach activities, and boat trip experiences. The water activities include the SUP racing event and experiential activities for SUP, transparent kayaking, sailboating, and windsurfing.

The beach activities include the beach volleyball competition, kite flying demonstrations on May 14 and 15, a beach movie theater, beach yoga activities, beach camping, and beach concerts.

The festival will offer guided boat trips for the first time, starting from Fugang Harbor and along the Pacific coast to Dulan Nose, to provide visitors opportunities to see the beauty of the eastern coast, per the release.

For more information about activities of the festival and registration, check out the event’s Facebook account and schedule.



(Taitung County Tourism Department photo)