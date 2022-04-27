Alexa
Taiwan postpones tax deadline by one month amid COVID surge

Income, business tax can be filed until June 30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/27 20:45
Filing income tax in 2021. 

Filing income tax in 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a record surge of local COVID-19 infections, the deadline for filing taxes will be postponed by one month to June 30, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Wednesday (April 27).

On Tuesday (April 26), the MOF had already agreed to an extension of the tax filing period, but only for residents unable to report because of quarantine measures or treatment for COVID, CNA reported.

However, legislators demanded a general extension of the May 1-31 filing period until the end of June for all taxpayers. As a result, the MOF announced Wednesday evening it had agreed that June 30 would be the new final date for filing income and business taxes.

An estimated 6.53 million payers of individual income tax and 990,000 businesses due to report business tax would benefit from the change, according to CNA. The government applied a similar measure amid a COVID surge last year.
income tax
business tax
tax deadlines
Ministry of Finance
MOF

