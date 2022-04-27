5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four fighter jets and one electronic warfare aircraft from China entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Wednesday (April 27), the Ministry of National Defense said.

Four Shenyang J-16 jets intruded into the southwest sector between Taiwan’s main island and the disputed South China Sea islands of Taiping and Dongsha, while the Shaanxi Y-8 EW crossed the Taiwan Strait slightly closer to the main island, CNA reported.

All the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes turned back after Taiwan’s military sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track them.

The 961 incursions into the ADIZ by Chinese aircraft in 2021 led the Air Force to ask for an additional budget of NT$710.13 million (US$24.24 million) for spare parts and maintenance for the Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) and F-16 jets tasked with intercepting the PLAAF planes, reports said.