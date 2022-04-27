Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

India: 11 die after being electrocuted at religious parade

By Deutsche Welle
2022/04/27 08:15
It is common for devotees to gather around decorated chariots during religious processions, like during this parade in the state of Tamil Nadu on Marc...

It is common for devotees to gather around decorated chariots during religious processions, like during this parade in the state of Tamil Nadu on Marc...

At least 11 people died after being electrocuted during a religious parade in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The accident, which also left several people injured, took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a town in the eastern district of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The area is known for its heritage temples and architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 2 lakh rupees (or €2,450; $2,610) to the victim's relatives.

"I hope those injured recover soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.

What do we know about the accident?

Devotees of a Hindu temple gathered for a parade around midnight on Wednesday. The deadly incident happened after decorations of their pickup truck carrying the idol, or the chariot, struck an overhead high-voltage cable around 3.00 a.m. local time (2130 GMT), according to local media reports.

At least seven people died on the spot after being electrocuted, according to local media outlets.

Two children were also among those who died, according to the Indian Express newspaper and the New Delhi Television Channel.

Around 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals, police said. At least three of those who were injured suffered burn injuries, an officer told the Associated Press.

It is common for devotees to throng around chariots at processions during Hindu festivals, with the Jagannath Rath Yatra in the eastern state of Odisha being among the largest processions in the world.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

Updated : 2022-04-27 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days