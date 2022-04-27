Alexa
Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media

By Associated Press
2022/04/27 18:07
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media.

Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they did not give further details, including the suspect's age.

“We still have a longer investigation ahead of us,” Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise said.

PET reported last month that Denmark's “the biggest terrorist threat” remains people who sympathize with Islamic militants, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

The agency said “a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark” and the threat against the country “remains serious.”

Updated : 2022-04-27 20:19 GMT+08:00

