Taiwan allows parents to take 7 days off to care for children in COVID isolation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parents who have a child under 12 years of age isolating under the new 3 + 4 system can take seven days of COVID leave off from work, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Wednesday (April 27).

The new scheme has COVID-19 case contacts isolating for three days at home under the principle of one person per room. The first period should be followed by four days of self-health monitoring during which students are still not allowed to attend classes at school.

Lawmakers said Wednesday they understood that parents could take leave for the first three days to take care of children isolating at home, but they were not sure if leave was allowed for the next four days, CNA reported.

Responding to their questions, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) gave an affirmative answer, saying parents could ask for seven days of leave if caring for a child 12 years or younger at home was necessary.

He also defended the decision to keep the children away from school for the full seven days, as during class hours they would closely interact, increasing the risk of infection.

A campaign to vaccinate children aged 6 to 11 was scheduled to start next Monday (May 2) and was expected to be completed within two weeks, according to officials. Parents have seven days to consider whether or not to let their children be inoculated at school, but if they don't, they can only choose registered clinics and hospitals instead.