Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This woman was seen soaking up the sun on Tuesday (April 26) as temperatures started to sizzle on southern Taiwan.

On Tuesday, the mercury across Taiwan soared, with Kaohsiung reporting the second-highest temperature in the country that day of 36.5 degrees Celsius, with Tainan searing at an even hotter 36.7 degrees. That afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an orange alert for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County that day for high temperatures in excess of 36 degrees.

The photo was taken that day at Kaohsiung's Sizihwan Beach, which is a black sand beach situated in front of National Sun Yat-sen University. The nearest Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit station is the Sizihwan Station on the Orange Line.



(CNA photo)