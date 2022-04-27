Splendid dancing fountain show begins at New Taipei’s Bitan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City kicked off 58 days of the 2022 Bitan Water Dance show on Saturday (April 23) at Bitan Scenic Area in Xindian District, the city's Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release.

Highlights of this year's dancing fountain show include two 15-meter-high water screen projections of various animations created by a team from Singapore and a variety of new sprinkle nozzles to create magnificent and magical water performances, according to the release.



(YouTube, New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department video)

The water show will run from April 23 through June 19, with six presentations every night. These will be on the hour and on the half hour from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night. Two presentations lasting four and half minutes each of different water show designs will alternate throughout the night, per the department.