China sneers at standards of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson (TAO) Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Wednesday (April 27) belittled Taiwan’s Hankuang exercises.

Ma said that the nature of the "Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities" is to seek independence, which he called “provocative.” He identified Taiwan’s use of “external forces” to embolden itself as a manifestation of provocation and said external forces are not dependable, the Liberty Times reported.

Ma pointed out that another manifestation is the fantasy of “using force to seek independence.” With regard to Taiwan's weapons, equipment, and military exercise standards, he said even a layman like him makes little of it.

The TAO spokesperson said that it doesn't matter if the DPP authorities seek their own death, they should not hold 23 million Taiwanese as hostages and let them become cannon fodder. He appealed to the Taiwanese not to be deceived.

Wang Mei-hui (王美惠), a DPP legislator, praised the standard of Taiwan's Hankuang exercise and warned Beijing that it should not underestimate Taiwan's national defense. The Russian-Ukrainian war has inspired the Taiwanese to protect their country, she said.

The 38th Hankuang wargames will be divided into two phases: an “all-out defense” computer simulation in May and live-fire drills in July. The defense ministry said the simulated situations will also take into account lessons learned from the Ukraine-Russia war.