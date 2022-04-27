Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 27) announced its mask regulations for the month of May.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the real-name registration system for venues is being discontinued effective immediately and called on the public to instead use the government's contact tracing app, the "Taiwan Social Distancing App" (臺灣社交距離). Chen also announced that Taiwan's current mask regulations will be extended to May 31.

As has been the case in previous months, people must wear a mask at all times when stepping out of their homes, including when singing at KTVs. In situations where masks are not required to be worn, they should still be carried and should be worn if one is experiencing suspected COVID symptoms or cannot maintain a proper social distance from unfamiliar people.

1. Situations when masks can be removed:

Indoor or outdoor sports

Individual/group photos either indoors or outdoors

Driving by oneself or with family members from the same household

Individual/group live broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and interactions while filming productions

Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry work in open areas such as fields, fish farms, and forests

Mountain, forest (including forest recreation area), and seaside activities

Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, and steam rooms as well as other situations in which a mask could get wet

When it is necessary to eat or drink while out

Places or activities designated by the CECC or another competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Businesses and public venues must continue to measure body temperatures, clean public areas, monitor employees' health, and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Stores, supermarkets, and markets are not required to impose crowd control limits, and food sampling at such venues is allowed.

Eating and drinking are allowed on the following forms of public transportation:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains

Taiwan Railways Administration trains

Intercity buses

Ferries

Domestic flights

Dining venues must measure body temperatures, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies. The ban on table-to-table toasting is still in place.

Houses of worship and religious gatherings must follow epidemic prevention measures stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Taiwan Social Distancing App

The CECC emphasized that the Taiwan Social Distancing App will be most effective when it becomes widely used. After downloading and installing the app, Bluetooth must be enabled for it to be able to search for nearby confirmed cases and record relevant data.

When people enter a venue, they only need to show the app's interface. Those who have yet to download the app can find it under "Taiwan Social Distancing" on the Android and iOS app stores.