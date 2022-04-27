Tsai talks up touch screens at Touch Taiwan expo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday (April 27) to mark the opening of Touch Taiwan, the country’s leading annual display exhibition.

Tsai said the smart display industry is deepening its presence in Taiwan and seeking out new growth opportunities amid a restructuring of global supply chains brought about by the pandemic. She pointed out that the number of vendors at this year’s expo had increased by 17% from 2021, per CNA.

The event showcases Taiwan's strength in display technology innovation, showing the international community the country’s industrial prowess and boosting its reach into overseas markets, Tsai added.

As examples of the local display industry’s growth, Tsai pointed out that Taiwanese display maker Innolux (群創光電) is investing more deeply in its home market, while AU Optronics (友達光電) has expanded its facilities in the Central Taiwan Science Park.

Tsai said the expo will center on six major themes and also focus on new trending topics such as the metaverse and carbon emission reduction and how innovative technologies can deliver results in these areas. “I’m sure everyone will find the new topics a refreshing change,” she said.

Tsai said that these days, panels seem to be a technology of an earlier generation, so the focus should now be on the potential of smart displays. The industry is bullish on Taiwan, and the government will give strong support to all players, she concluded.