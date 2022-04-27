Taiwan foundation calls on parents to pause 5 seconds instead of hitting a child

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Instead of hitting their child, parents should pause for five seconds to reflect and restrain their anger, the Humanistic Education Foundation said Wednesday (April 27).

The group launched the slogan “Give Me 5” to prepare for the annual “International Spank Out Day” on April 30, CNA reported. At a news conference Wednesday, the foundation showed a short movie and called on parents not to hit their children.

Having participated in the international campaign since 2006, the group said “Give Me 5” meant that at a crucial moment, parents should give themselves and their child five seconds of breathing room to allow the confrontation to de-escalate. In addition, both sides should increase communication and learn to understand each other’s feelings and needs, the group said.

The campaign was aimed to help parents break the vicious cycle of violence and establish a new pattern for relations between parents and children, CNA reported. Prizes were available for members of the public visiting participating sites and posting pictures online until May 15.