Village House Introduces New Furniture & Home Appliance Rental Options For Corporate Clients Across Japan

LCD television Bicycles Bed with single-size mattress Duvet set Heaters and heating equipment (electric kettle, futon), etc.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 27 April 2022 - Companies and organisations can now enjoy one-stop support for foreign workers with furniture and home appliance rental services by Village House , a reputable provider of affordable premium rental housing options in Japan.Unlike traditional rental units in Japan that are unfurnished with no furniture rental options for renters, Village House now provides furniture and home appliance rental services to make the rental and moving-in process much smoother for their corporate clients.Residents can now begin an easy transition to daily life from move-in day, while enjoying the ease and comfort of a furnished living space.Village House offers affordable homes and rooms for rent with no brokerage, renewal, or handling fees to make the transition to living in Japan easy for foreign workers.Japan has seen a 6-fold increase in its number of foreign workers on the specified skills visa, after the revision of the Immigration Control Law.The specified skills visa was first introduced to target persistent labor shortages in specific industries such as food and beverage, agriculture, and construction.This growth in the foreign worker population is expected to continue, with more host companies needing to seek out company and corporate housing solutions.An estimated 20% of Village House's high-quality rental units are currently being used by corporate clients to house foreign workers, accounting for an estimated 10,000 households across 3,000 companies.Village House's new furniture and home appliance rental service saves companies and foreign workers the trouble of arranging for furniture and home appliance delivery. This also helps to cut down on overhead costs, and shortens the time and cost taken for workers to move into their new home.Additionally, rented furniture and home appliances are installed before moving in and removed before moving out. By extending this collection and uninstallation service, Village House ensures companies do not have to bear additional troubles or disposal costs when their foreign workers leave.Village House is committed to being a one-stop solution for affordable high-end rental housing options for companies and workers in Japan.A basic 5-piece set available for rent to corporate clients includes:● Automatic washing machine● Microwave oven● Ceiling light● 2-door refrigerator● Blackout curtain with laceAdditional items available for rental include:Other items for sale include:● Tableware● Kitchenware● Daily-use items (e.g. laundry detergent and necessities)

About Village House

Village House provides high-quality rental properties with easy procedures at affordable prices in Japan. With rental fees starting from ¥20,000 per month, explore our promotions and discover a new life in Japan with our premium low-cost units!



