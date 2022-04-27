Taiwan's Hsinchu County to launch YouBike 2.0, first 41 stations to operate by June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Installation of YouBike 2.0 has been in full swing in Hsinchu County since March when County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) signed a contract with YouBike Co, and the county is expecting 41 stations to begin operation in Zhubei City by the end of June, according to a press release issued by the county government on Wednesday (April 27).

Yang said in the release that the 41 new YouBike 2.0 stations belong to the first phase of a project to install a public bicycle system in Hsinchu County. The locations of the 41 stations will include railway stations, Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Hsinchu Station, junior and senior high schools, the Far Eastern Department Store commercial area, residential areas, parks, and county government agencies, he added.

The second phase will include the installation of another nine YouBike 2.0 stations in Zhubei by year-end to bring the total number in the city to 50, providing 400 bicycles. Another 50 stations will be installed in Zhudong Township, Hsinfeng Township, and Hukou Township, providing 350 bicycles by 2023, according to the release.