Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese animation features activist Chiang Wei-shui published in 3 languages

Animation and exhibition featuring Chiang Wei-shui kicks off at Dadaocheng

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/04/27 16:27
You Si-kun (first roll middle) appeared at the press conference on April 27.

You Si-kun (first roll middle) appeared at the press conference on April 27. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chiang Wei-shui Cultural Foundation (蔣渭水文化基金會) published Wednesday (April 27) an animation and exhibition featuring Taiwanese well-known physician and activist, Chiang Wei-shui’s (蔣渭水), at Wei-shui Station in Dadaocheng.

As a celebration event of the 100th anniversary of the Taiwanese Cultural Association, a forty-minute animation looks at the key moments of Chiang’s life with design by Art Producer Jim Chou (周原吉), who has participated in over a hundred Disney animations, and collaborated with Taiwanese experienced animator Du Fu-an (杜福安).

The president of the Legislative Yuan, You Si-kun (游錫堃), attended the press conference on Wednesday where the event was announced. You spoke of Chiang's positive influence on Taiwan, and referenced the annual Democracy Index published by The Economist Intelligence Business Unit, which ranked Taiwan as the top "fully democratic" country in Asia and No. 8 in the world in 2021.

According to You, freedom-fighter Chiang is a role model for the nation. "If any country wants to bully us, they will have to think carefully because we will not perform worse than Ukraine. Chiang spent his whole life as a doctor, saving people’s lives and the island’s future. His spirit is all in this animation.”

This short film took the team over a year to finish and is published in three languages, including Taiwanese, Mandarin, and English. As a part of the screening, a special exhibition and a set of LINE stickers were launched Wednesday at Wei-shui Station.

Taiwanese animation features activist Chiang Wei-shui published in 3 languages
Exhibition at Wei-shui Station. (Taiwan News photo)
Chiang Wei-shui
reform
physician
activist
You Si-kun
Wei-shui Station
freedom
democracy

RELATED ARTICLES

Bezos asks whether Musk-owned Twitter could help Chinese propaganda
Bezos asks whether Musk-owned Twitter could help Chinese propaganda
2022/04/26 17:12
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che thanks U.S. for support throughout ordeal
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che thanks U.S. for support throughout ordeal
2022/04/19 16:57
US State Department celebrates Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che's release
US State Department celebrates Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che's release
2022/04/19 10:23
US house minority leader says Biden should act faster to strengthen Taiwan's defense
US house minority leader says Biden should act faster to strengthen Taiwan's defense
2022/04/18 10:53
US Congressional delegation in Taiwan tells China to ‘choose wisely’
US Congressional delegation in Taiwan tells China to ‘choose wisely’
2022/04/15 18:26

Updated : 2022-04-27 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan