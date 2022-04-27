Bring your own cup for discounts in Taiwan’s bid to cut waste

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Customers who bring their own cup will receive a discount of at least NT$5 (US$0.17) on their drink at most of Taiwan’s beverage shops starting July 1, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

Beverage chains, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants, and supermarkets are among the retailers required to participate in the reward scheme. The rule will be published in a notice by the EPA on Thursday (April 28).

Also, it is mandatory that convenience stores and fast-food franchises provide free reusable cup rental services from Jan. 1, 2023. At least 5% of these stores must ensure the service is available by 2023, and 30% by 2024.

The measure is intended to cut the annual use of disposable cups 15% by 2023 and 25% by 2025. Clear visible signs about the cup policies should be put up on the business premises, the EPA stated.

Meanwhile, as circumstances vary, local governments are allowed to implement their own ban on single-use plastic cups at beverage shops at a date that suits them by Dec. 31, 2024.

Businesses are advised to make changes accordingly before the new rule kicks in and people are encouraged to have their own cup on hand in support of the green initiative.