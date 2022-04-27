Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China refuses to let alleged Taiwanese spy go home after end of prison term

Lee Meng-chu forced to stay in China for 2 more years due to loss of political rights

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/27 15:24
Archived photo of Fangliao Township advisor Lee Meng-chu (right). 

Archived photo of Fangliao Township advisor Lee Meng-chu (right).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese businessman Lee Meng-chu (李孟居) will not be allowed to return home after completing a prison term for alleged espionage since he also incurred a two-year loss of his political rights, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Wednesday (April 27).

The comments from the communist government followed the April 15 return from China of human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲), no relation of Lee Meng-chu, after serving five years in prison for his contacts with dissidents and democracy activists.

Lee Meng-chu, an advisor to the Fangliao Township government in Pingtung County, disappeared in Shenzhen, China, in August 2019 following a visit to Hong Kong. China later presented a video showing him apologizing for taking part in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and filming Chinese police in Shenzhen.

He was sentenced to a prison term of 22 months and a loss of political rights for two years. The TAO confirmed Wednesday that he had completed his prison term, but that he would not be allowed to leave China for the time being, CNA reported.

According to media reports, the loss of political rights is calculated to start from the release from prison. For Lee, that means he would not be able to return to Taiwan until 2024 but he would have freedom of movement within China.

The media reports contradict Lee Ming-che’s treatment, because he was allowed to leave China after his five-year jail term despite having also been sentenced to a loss of political rights for two years, according to the CNA report.
Lee Meng-chu
Taiwan Affairs Office
TAO
Lee Ming-che

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che thanks U.S. for support throughout ordeal
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che thanks U.S. for support throughout ordeal
2022/04/19 16:57
US State Department celebrates Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che's release
US State Department celebrates Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che's release
2022/04/19 10:23
Democracy activist Lee Ming-che returns to Taiwan after 5 years in China prison
Democracy activist Lee Ming-che returns to Taiwan after 5 years in China prison
2022/04/15 16:21
Taiwan foreign ministry hits back at China’s ‘concubine’ remark
Taiwan foreign ministry hits back at China’s ‘concubine’ remark
2022/04/15 16:20
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be freed from Chinese jail tomorrow
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be freed from Chinese jail tomorrow
2022/04/13 13:40

Updated : 2022-04-27 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan