Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese tech start-up Chelpis secures US$2 million for cryptographic solutions

Chelpis dedicated to developing quantum-resistant algorithms and platforms

  108
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/27 14:37
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese start-up Chelpis Co. has secured US$2 million in the first round of funding as it works to develop solutions involving post-quantum cryptography and other security-related technologies.

The investment will be channeled into the development of algorithms and products against quantum computing-enabled attacks as well as privacy protection platforms. The fundraiser was led by I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明) and assisted with by the National Development Fund’s Business Angel Investment Program.

Chelpis will work to shield businesses from threats posed by vulnerabilities in encrypted communications and multi-cloud connection services. AORTA, a system developed by the company, has been touted as the next-generation security network that can optimize cybersecurity effectiveness and reduces potential losses from cyberattacks.

The start-up has seen its applications applied to multiple platforms in areas spanning vehicle telematics, 5G communications, and blockchain. Meanwhile, it is seeking to unlock the potential of its services in the fields of industrial control system security, satellite communication, and ransomware prevention, while pursuing strategic cooperation with overseas partners in quantum-proof algorithms and zero-trust security frameworks.

Founded in 2017, Chelpis is dedicated to developing cryptographic technologies that can be widely used in blockchain industries and key management systems. It has developed “Formosa Verse,” a blockchain platform in partnership with other industry players and the service is expected to be rolled out in the second quarter this year.
blockchain
post-quantum cryptography
I-Mei
quantum computing
Formosa Verse
cybersecurity
zero trust
5G
encrypted communications
Chelpis

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NPAC Chairman Henry Kao pushes for ESG art sponsorship
Taiwan's NPAC Chairman Henry Kao pushes for ESG art sponsorship
2022/04/15 18:54
Entrepreneur Henry Kao becomes Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chair
Entrepreneur Henry Kao becomes Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chair
2022/04/02 15:25
Taiwan food producer I-Mei moves into bioproducts after 88th anniversary
Taiwan food producer I-Mei moves into bioproducts after 88th anniversary
2022/03/30 20:30
Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chooses businessman Henry Kao as chairman
Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chooses businessman Henry Kao as chairman
2022/03/30 17:53
Ethereum's switch to POS hits Taiwanese GPU makers' stock prices
Ethereum's switch to POS hits Taiwanese GPU makers' stock prices
2022/03/29 10:31

Updated : 2022-04-27 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan
NTU professor calls for shortened quarantine for travelers arriving in Taiwan