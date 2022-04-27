Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 8,822 local COVID cases on Wednesday (April 27) and two deaths.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 101 imported cases. The two deaths announced that day bring the country's COVID death toll to 858.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 4,268 males, 4,551 females, and three cases ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with their dates of onset ranging from April 1-26. Among Tuesday's cases, 4,138 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 3,241, followed by 1,892 in Taipei City, 1,452 in Taoyuan City, 476 in Keelung City, 356 in Taichung City, 268 in Kaohsiung City, 237 in Hualien County, 179 Tainan City, 135 Yilan County, 110 in Hsinchu County, 98 in Changhua County, 82 in Hsinchu City, 63 in Pingtung County, 62 Yunlin County, 53 in Miaoli County, 35 in Nantou County, 24 in Chiayi County, 23 in Taitung County, 12 each in Chiayi City and Penghu County, 10 in Kinmen County, and two in Lienchiang County.