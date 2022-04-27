JustKitchen to add IHOP to its delivery menu in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) said on Tuesday (April 26) that it has signed a deal with Dine Brands International, Inc. to add IHOP breakfast items to its delivery menu.

JustKitchen said that it will begin to offer IHOP pancakes, breakfast combos, omelets, burritos, bowls, and more from at least seven of its ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan. The new IHOP items will initially be available at JK’s Neihu, Bade, Zhonghe, Fuzhou, Renai, Minsheng, and Sanchong locations, with additional locations to be added in the future.

Under the terms of the deal, JustKitchen will prepare IHOP meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands. The company said if the IHOP launch is successful in Taiwan, it will look to offer the brand at its other overseas locations.

Dine Brands is located in Glendale, California and operates franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, including IHOP and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.

“At Dine Brands, we are continuing to grow our iconic brands’ international presence through multiple channels, including innovative ghost kitchens,” said Gary Moore, regional vice president of franchise operations at Dine Brands. “Thanks to our partnership with JustKitchen, we will now be able to serve IHOP’s world-famous pancakes and familiar comfort foods to residents in Taiwan.”

In addition to expanding its domestic operations, JustKitchen has also continued with its international push. At the start of this month, it announced its first two locations in Singapore, while last week it said it is planning on opening two locations in the Philippine capital of Manila.