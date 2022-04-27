Arthroscopy Devices Market Size, Share Latest s, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030

Arthroscopy is the minimally invasive surgical procedure, used to diagnose and treat joint problems concerning shoulders, knee, hips, elbow, and others with the help of imaging equipment named arthroscope. The technique provides better diagnostic results compared to X-ray and other diagnostic technologies. Unlike traditional open surgical procedures, arthroscopy is minimally invasive procedures and require combatively less healing time.

Moreover, arthroscopy can be performed on all age groups and professional athletes. According to the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, around 4 million people are undergoing knee arthroscopies whereas the number of shoulder arthroscopies is 1.4 million per annum. Moreover, the growing participation of people in sports and outdoor activities present new avenues for world arthroscopy market. Similarly, increasing awareness amongst patients and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries have contributed towards the surge in the world market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The key factors that are responsible for the market growth includes rise in number of obese population, increasing geriatric population prose to the knee and hip injuries, and increasing incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, namely bone tumor, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis among others. However, stringent taxation policies, lack of favorable reimbursement and unavailability of skilled surgeons are some of the factors limiting the market growth. The advancement in technology would create huge opportunities for growth of the market.

The world Arthroscopy devices market is segmented based on product type, end users, application and geography. Furthermore, the product market is classified into arthroscopes, arthroscopic H & instruments, radiofrequency probe, drill guide, fluid management devices, soft tissue repair devices and power saver systems. The market is segmented based on end users into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and other end users. Based on application, the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, back and spine injuries, ankle and foot injuries, hip and groin injuries, elbow and wrist injuries and other injuries. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading manufacturers profiled in the report are Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Arthrocare Corporation, Biomet Inc., Depuy Synthes Companies, Tornier N.V., Smith & Nephew PLC, and Stryker Corporation, Bioventu, OrthoSpace, Cayenne Medical, NuOrtho Surgical, Inc.

Some of the key strategies employed by Arthroscopy manufacturers include joint ventures, mergers & acquisition, agreements and partnerships, among others. For instance, In Jan 2016, Bioventus has launched of Duralone, single injection joint-fluid osteoarthritis treatment in Taiwan to enter into patient care market. Similarly, on March 2015, Cayenne Medical have launched two new products namely Quattro Bolt Tenodesis Screw and the Short SureLock System, which helps surgeons to easily navigate into intricate joints.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the world Arthroscopy devices market.

This report offers an extensive quantitative analysis of the current market size and forecast through 2015-2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence and SWOT analysis of leading manufacturers of World Arthroscopy devices market highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

An in-depth analysis of dominant market shares for each segment helps in understanding the current market trend.

Geographically, the world arthroscopy devices market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The report offers an exhaustive information about recent developments, untapped geographic markets, and new product launches.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Key Segments

By Product

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic H and Instruments

Drill Guide

Fluid Management Devices

Power Saver Systems

Radiofrequency Probe

Soft Tissue Repair Device

Others

By Application

Knee injuries

Shoulder injuries

Back and spine injuries

Ankle and Foot injuries

Hip and groin injuries

Elbow and wrist injuries

Other injuries

By End Users

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Other end users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

