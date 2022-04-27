Medical Videoscope Market Size, Share Detailed of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

A medical videoscope aids in enhancing the screening and visualization during various surgeries to closely observe the body cavities and organs. The global medical videoscope market consists of videoscopes and visualization systems, and has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. Endoscopic visualization systems are applicable in most endoscopic procedures and other video-assisted procedures (thoracic, bariatric, anterior/posterior spinal procedures, and others), helping surgeons to observe visceral body cavities and organs.

The medical videoscope market is driven by technological advancements in endoscopy cameras such as narrow band imaging (NBI) and an external miniature light source for flexible videoscopes. In addition, preference for minimally invasive surgeries along with high-performing products, such as desktop endoscope and miniaturized visualization systems, expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of skilled physicians and endoscopists is a key factor that hampers the growth of the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

High cost of endoscopic procedures and equipment, coupled with limited scope of reimbursements across developing countries, is a major challenge faced by the stakeholders. On the other hand, unmet medical demands, cost-effective medical videoscopes, and surge for favorable reimbursement policies in developing economies are anticipated to provide opportunities in the future. The global medical videoscope market registered $17,927 million in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $27,202 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into videoscopes and visualization & documentation systems. The videoscopes are further sub-segmented into videoscopy devices, capsule endoscopy, and robot-assisted endoscopy. The videoscopy devices are further categorized on the basis of flexibility and endoscope type into various segments. The flexible videoscopes holds the largest market share, owing to the technological advancements (ultrahigh definition technology, 4-light emitting diode multi-light technology, and others), a wide array of applications, and fastest recovery time.

On the basis of visualization & documentation systems, the market is divided into light sources, camera heads, wireless display & monitors, endoscopy cameras, endoscopy carts, digital documentation systems, video processors & video convertors, transmitters & receivers, and others (printers and digital capture systems). On the basis of application, it is categorized into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro-endoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications. The laparoscopy application was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, while gastrointestinal endoscopy section is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for gastrointestinal endoscopy is due to increase in demand for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures and rise in demand for colorectal cancer screening.

Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with country-wise analysis. North America accounted for the largest market share in the medical videoscopes market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for technologically advanced products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are factors that fuel the market growth in this region. Moreover, U.S. is the target area for the top players in the market, owing to preventive measures taken by the population base and high prevalence rate of diseases such as cancer and GI diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development and expansion are the key strategies adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global medical videoscope market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Conmed Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew, Plc

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Holding, Inc. (Welch Allen, Inc.)

XION GmbH

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical videoscope market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps to understand the various types of devices used for endoscopy.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the market.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Videoscopes

Videoscopy Devices



By Flexibility

Flexible Videoscopes

Rigid Videoscopes

By type

Cystoscopes

Neuroendoscopes

Urology Endoscopes

Arthroscopes

Laparoscopes

OB/GN Endoscopes

Otoscopes

Laryngoscopes

Nasopharyngoscopes

Rhinoscopes

Gastroscopes

Colonoscopes

Bronchoscopes

Duodenoscopes

Sigmoidoscopes

Other Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopy

Robot-Assisted Endoscopy

Visualization & Documentation Systems

Light Sources

Camera Heads

Wireless Display & Monitors

Endoscopy Cameras

Carts

Digital Documentation Systems

Video Processors & Video Convertors

Transmitters & Receivers

Others (Printers, Digital Capture Systems, Recorders, Couplers & Splitters, and Others)

By Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Arthrex Inc.

Frontier Healthcare

Minntech Corporation (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corp.)

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

STERIS Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

US Endoscopy Group

