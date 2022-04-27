Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size, Share Growth, Outlook by – Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2030

Surgical navigation system is extensively used in different types of surgeries such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and ENT surgery. Surgical navigation system employ computer software and tools for performing planned surgical procedures. Surgical navigation is also termed as image guided surgery, computer assisted intervention and computer assisted surgery. Surgical navigation in surgery is one of the important surgical decision-making tool. It develops precise replica in form of image of target anatomical structure.

These images are further processed to develop a 3D data set that develops precise geometrical structure of the targeted surgical area or the region to be operated. Surgical navigation systems market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence & prevalence of neurosurgical, orthopedic(hip & knee replacement), and ENT disorders; increasing government funding for research and development of surgical navigation systems, launch of technologically advanced navigation systems, and increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, factors like high cost of navigation systems, and stringent FDA regulation for product approval are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global surgical navigation systems market studied in this report is segmented by technology, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, the surgical navigation systems market has been categorized into electromagnetic navigation systems, hybrid navigation systems, optical navigation systems, fluoroscopy-based navigation systems and others. Based on the application, market has been categorized into neurosurgery navigation systems, orthopedic navigation systems (hip and knee replacement), ENT navigation systems, dental navigation systems and cardiac navigation systems. Based on the end-user, market has been classified into physician practices & ambulatory settings and hospitals.

Geographically, global surgical navigation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share due to factors such well-established healthcare system in the region, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of complex surgical procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to focus of key players on emerging economies, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Prominent players in surgical navigation systems market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Key Segments

By Technology

Electromagnetic navigation systems

Hybrid navigation systems

Optical navigation systems

Fluoroscopy-based navigation systems

CT-based Navigation systems

Others

By Application

Neurosurgery navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems

Hip Replacements

Knee Replacement

ENT navigation systems

Dental navigation systems

Cardiac Navigation systems

By End Users

Practices & ambulatory settings

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

