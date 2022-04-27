Fetal Monitoring Market Size, Share Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

Fetal monitoring is a vital diagnostic tool, which is used for monitoring the heart rate and movement of fetus, and maternal contractions. Fetal monitors are vital devices that are used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. In addition, they are used for monitoring the progress of labor, and in particular, wellbeing of the fetus. Fetal monitoring is a medical method to check the health of an unborn baby to ensure safe birth of the newborn. Fetal monitors are used in the treatment of disabilities such as mental retardation, vision & hearing problems, chronic lung diseases, hypothermia, jaundice, and neonatal diseases.

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The global fetal monitoring market is driven by factors such as surge in preterm births & birth rates, technological advancements, and increase in need for fetal monitoring during pregnancy. In addition, rise in antepartum hemorrhage rate, premature delivery rate, and surge in the need for fetal monitoring supplement the market growth. However, high cost of equipment, stringent regulatory procedures, and low prevalence of birth rates especially in few developed countries impede the market growth. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as portable & wireless products and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, method, application, and geography. This market is segmented based on product into instruments & consumables and software. The instruments & consumables segment is further divided into ultrasound, electronic fetal/maternal monitor, fetal electrodes, fetal Doppler, uterine contraction monitor, telemetry solutions, accessories & consumables, and other products. Based on portability, the market is categorized into non-portable systems and portable systems. Based on method, the market is categorized into non-invasive and invasive. The application areas of the market are antepartum fetal monitoring and intrapartum fetal monitoring. The users of the market are hospitals, clinics, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in report are GE Healthcare (UK), Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Arjohuntleigh (subsidiary of Getinge AB), Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Spacelabs Healthcare (subsidiary of OSI Systems).

Key Market Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fetal monitoring market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2014-2022 is provided in the report to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry helps in understanding the types of products and technologies used across geographies.

Key market players along with their strategies have been provided in the report to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Fetal Monitoring Market Key Segment

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into product, technique, portability, application, end user, and geography

By Product

Instruments & Consumables

Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Imaging

Uterine Contraction Monitor

Internal Monitoring

External Monitoring

Electronic Fetal/Maternal Monitor

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler

Telemetry Solutions

Accessories & Consumables

Other Products

Software

By Technique

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Portability

Portable

Non-portable

By Application

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others (Academics, Research Centers, Diagnostic Clinics, and Others)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

