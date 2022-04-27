Catheters Market Size, Share Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

Catheters are thin tubes made up of medical grade material such as plastic, silicon rubber, PVC and nylon that are inserted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Catheterization is a primary co-procedure along with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery among others. Catheters are the vital component in several surgical procedures. The global catheters market is primarily driven by increasing cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries.

The demand for the catheters market is also fuelled by the rising incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder failure, and kidney failures. The global catheters market would reach $42.5 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 7.5% during 2014-2020.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27014

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cardiovascular catheters are the largest revenue generating segment in the global catheters market, accounting for nearly 40% of total catheters market revenue. Cardiovascular catheters are offered in many variants, namely Electrophysiology Catheters PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloons), Guiding Catheters, Angiography Catheters and Pulmonary Artery Catheters. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the development of unique-feature enhanced cardiovascular catheters is the core factor driving growth of cardiovascular catheters market.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27014

Increasing prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure has significantly uplifted demand for urological catheters. Also, novel products such as external male catheters have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants’ product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies.

The increasing patient pool for ischemic and haemorrhagic stroke thereby increased demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries have created several opportunities for the neurovascular catheters – namely Micro Catheters and Guiding Catheters. The global catheters market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The analysis helps in understanding strategies adopted by various companies for growth within the global catheters market

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the catheters market is provided. For example, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and urological diseases will drive the catheters market; however, the increasing incidences of nosocomial urinary tract infection likely to be a restraint of the market.

The market conditions of global catheters across all geographic regions are comprehensively analyzed. Key trends such as medical tourism, consequent stringent regulations regarding control of cross-contamination in hospitals, coupled with enhanced distribution and supply within regional markets, for example, Asia-Pacific market are expected to drive growth of the market.

Porter’s five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes and competition amongst key market players

Prime focus of the report is opportunity-analysis within this market. Worldwide replacement potential among the different catheters products, for instance, drug coated dilatation catheters is one of the product-opportunities within the catheters market

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The catheters market is segmented based on product types and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloons) Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Pulmonary Artery Catheters

Urological Catheters

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central venous catheters

Peripheral venous catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/ Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27014

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27014

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com