Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Size, Share Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) is a type of spinal disorder caused by the fracture of bones in the spinal cord due to osteoporosis, arthritis, and trauma. The surgical approach for the treatment of VCF includes vertebroplasty and balloon kyphoplasty. These procedures involve injecting cement in the fractured vertebral body to achieve immediate pain relief and stability.

The global VCF devices market generated $748 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of osteoporosis & arthritis, and growth in patient awareness about advancements in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement. However, risk associated with post-surgical complications, i.e., hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global VCF devices market is segmented on the basis on product type, surgery, and region. Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. Based on the type of surgery, the market is bifurcated into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players have adopted product development strategies, including product launches, approvals, and clinical trials over the past few years. For instance, in 2014, Benvenue Medical commercially launched Kiva VCF treatment featuring a proprietary, cylindrical implant obtained from a medical polymer that provides a predictable structural support for the vertebral body, and a reservoir to contain and direct the flow of bone cement.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations of the global VCF devices market for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided along with the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

Quantitative analysis of the market segments is provided for the period of 2014-2022 to showcase the financial scenario.

The regional and country-level analyses of the market are provided in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the VCF devices market that are profiled in the report are as follows:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Benvenue Medical

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Orthovita, Inc.

Osseon LLC

Stryker Corporation

VEXIM SA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other major players operating in this market include:

Algea Therapies

Spine Wave, Inc.

Spirit Spine

St?ckli Medical AG

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

