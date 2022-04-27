Breast Biopsy Market Size, Share Covering Growth, and Upcoming Opportunities

Breast biopsy is a preliminary test that detects the area of an abnormal tissue growth or diagnoses the presence of cancerous cells. Defects or abnormalities are detected in the cell with the help of devices, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy, core needle biopsy, and fine needle biopsy. Moreover, assist the surgeons or radiologist performing the biopsy and using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy that employs x-ray, and others.

The breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth. The developing countries are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the breast biopsy market.

The global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product, image-guided technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). Based on image guided technology, it is divided into MRI-guided biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into diagnostic centers and hospitals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Breast Biopsy Market .

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global breast biopsy market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Image Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

OTHER PLAYERS

Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OncoCyte Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Scion Medical Technologies

Planmed Oy

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Carestream Health

Cardinal Health

PerkinElmer

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

