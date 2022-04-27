Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share Report Examines Latest s and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Patient monitoring devices are used to observe vital parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure of the patients. These devices, such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors, are increasingly used in hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers during minor & major surgeries and are expected to monitor the vital signs of multiple patients at the same time.

The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $21,127 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $32,435 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27018

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report analyzes the patient monitoring devices market into three segments, namely, product type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is divided into nine segments; hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, and temperature monitoring devices.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27018

Hemodynamic monitoring devices can be further segmented into blood glucose, blood gas & electrolyte analyzer, and blood pressure monitors. Neuromonitoring devices is further categorized into electroencephalograph devices, magnetoencephalography devices, intracranial pressure monitors, transcranial Dopplers, and cerebral oximeters. Cardiac monitoring devices are further divided into electrocardiogram devices, Holter monitors, event monitors, and others (implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others). Fetal & neonatal monitoring devices are further categorized into ultrasound fetal Doppler, Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM), Fetal Doppler and Others. Respiratory monitoring devices are further segmented into capnograph, spirometer, sleep apnea monitor, and pulse oximeter. Multiparameter monitoring devices are further categorized into high, mid, and low acuity. Based on end users, the market is categorized into three segments; hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global patient monitoring devices market is driven by increase in the geriatric population, growth in the prevalence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases, and rise in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices. However, the cost associated with this technology and issues related to government regulations & reimbursements are expected to hamper the global market growth. With the advancement in wireless technology, these devices are used to remotely monitor the physiological parameters of the patients, such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, heart rate, and provide appropriate treatment to the patients.

The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launch by key players in the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of the advanced bedside monitor called BSM-3500. These monitors are designed to meet the needs of ambulatory surgery and specialty centers. BSM-3500 monitors help to provide a range of standard monitoring facilities and many critical capabilities in low acuity settings.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27018

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The global patient monitoring devices market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations in the market.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the product and end users.

The market estimations are based on high-end analysis of the key developments.

Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.

In-depth analysis based on geography provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Medtronic, Inc.

Biotronik

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

Blood Pressure

Neuromonitoring Devices

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)

Cerebral Oximeters

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Event Monitors

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Ultrasound Fetal Dopplers

Internal Fetal Monitors

Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM)

Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Capnographs

Anesthesia Monitors

Spirometers

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

High Acuity

Mid Acuity

Low Acuity

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27018

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Lifewatch AG

Care Innovations, LLC.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27018

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com