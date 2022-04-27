Mammography Systems Market Size, Share Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2021-2030

Mammography is a technique used for obtaining high resolution images of breast tissues. It helps in the detection of breast cancer and other breast-related disorders at the initial stages. The technique is an important aspect of breast cancer diagnosis, as breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women.

The global mammography systems market generated $1,534 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,648 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the study period. In terms of volume, the global mammography systems market was 6,316 units in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 12,688 units by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in incidence of breast cancer, rise in geriatric population, and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in incidence of breast cancer, rise in geriatric population, and proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer. In addition, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements, such as the breast tomosynthesis, which helps in easy detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues fuel the demand for mammography systems. However, radiation exposure risks and generation of false positive or negative hamper the market growth.

The mammography systems market is segmented based on product type, technology, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis systems. Digital mammography is sub-segmented into computed radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of technology, mammography market is segmented into 2D mammography, 3D mammography, and combined 2D and 3D mammography. The market is analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players adopted product development, including product launches and approvals, as their key developmental strategy for expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2016, PLANMED OY received CE approval for the commercial distribution of its product, Planmed Clarity 3D digital breast tomosynthesis system and the Planmed Clarity 2D full field digital mammography system in Europe.

Moreover, reimbursement for mammography systems, such as digital mammography systems, have fueled the demand for breast imaging in the recent years. For instance, Medicare provides Part B coverage of screening mammography for women.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global mammography systems market.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise mammography systems market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

Mammography Systems Market key Segments

By Type

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

By Technology

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Combined 2D and 3D Mammography

By End-user

Inpatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Analogic Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PLANMED OY

Siemens AG

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Other players operating in the mammography systems market include:

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Micrima Limited

Tualatin Imaging, P.C.

