Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, Share Covering Growth, s and Upcoming Opportunities

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical sciences that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices gain increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

Increase in prevalence rate of eye related diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and others, rapid technological advancements, increased focus on customer training and education, growth in initiatives to spread awareness, and high adoption of digital devices worldwide drive the global ophthalmic devices market. Although these factors are expected to boost the growth of the market, lack of awareness and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrict the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27025

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report segments the global ophthalmic devices based on product function into ophthalmic surgical devices, diagnostic devices, and vision care devices. The ophthalmic surgical devices are further categorized into refractive error surgical devices, glaucoma surgical devices, cataract surgical devices, and vitreoretinal surgical devices. The refractive error surgical devices are sub segmented into excimers and femtosecond lasers, and microkeratomes.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27025

The glaucoma surgical devices are sub segmented into implants and stents, glaucoma drainage devices, and glaucoma laser devices. The cataract surgery devices are further divided into intraocular lenses, viscoelastics, and phacoemulsification systems. The vitreoretinal surgical devices are further categorized into vitrectomy machines & vitrectomy packs, photocoagulation lasers, and illumination devices. The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices are further segmented into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometers. The vision care devices are bifurcated into contact lenses and spectacle lenses. The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented on a regional level into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2014-2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the trending ophthalmic devices products used for surgical, diagnostic, and vision care applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of the market at the regional and country levels is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across these geographies.

OPHTHALMIC DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

By Product function

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

Refractive Error Surgical Devices

Excimers and Femtosecond Lasers

Microkeratomes

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Implants and Stents

Glaucoma Drainage

Glaucoma Laser Devices

Cataract Surgery Devices

Intraocular Lenses

Viscoelastics

Phacoemulsification Systems

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Vitrectomy Machines & Vitrectomy Packs

Photocoagulation Lasers

Illumination Devices

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Refractors

Corneal Topography Systems

Retinal Ultrasound Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmoscopes

Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

Perimeters

Slit Lamps

Tonometers

Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

Contact Lenses

Spectacle Lenses

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27025

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key players profiled in the report include

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Hoya Corporation

Other players operating in the industry (profiles not included in the report)

Sonomed Escalon

Gulden Ophthalmics

FCI Ophthalmics

Glaukos Corporation

STAAR Surgical

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27025

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com