Digital Radiology Market Size, Share Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2021-2030

Digital X-ray, also known as digital radiograph or digital radiology, is an innovative imaging technology that is applied in the medical field for different diagnostic procedures, such as dental, orthopedic, chest imaging, and many others. Digital radiology allows the physician to diagnose disorders or other health-related problems through routine examination.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in adoption of digital radiology; growth in incidence of dental disorders, breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic diseases; and reduction of time consumption during imaging provided by digital radiology.

However, dynamic economy and strict regulatory policies regarding approval, high cost of the digital radiology instruments, and excessive exposure to radiation may hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in medical tourism is expected to provide an opportunity for market expansion. The global digital radiology market was valued at $5,989 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,156 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global digital radiology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, and geography. The product category includes stationary digital radiology systems and portable digital radiology systems. Stationary digital radiology systems are further categorized into ceiling-mounted systems and floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, whereas, portable digital radiology systems are classified into handheld radiology and mobile radiology systems. The stationary digital radiology segment dominated the market, owing to high adoption of ceiling-mounted systems.

Based on technology, the market is divided into computed radiology and direct digital radiology. Based on application, it is categorized into cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, mammography imaging, orthopedic imaging, and other imaging methods. Cardiovascular imaging held the highest market share in 2015, owing to the increase in cardiovascular diseases. By, the market is analyzed across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users. Diagnostic centers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2015 owing to the rise in prevalence of diseases and increase in demand for digital radiology for diagnosing diseases.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, government support in terms of funding, and high adoption rate for technologically advanced digital imaging devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital radiology market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2022 is presented to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry assist in understanding the types of product and technology used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

DIGITAL RADIOLOGY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Stationary Digital Radiology Systems

Ceiling-Mounted Systems

Floor-To-Ceiling Mounted Systems

Portable digital radiology systems

Handheld Radiology Systems

Mobile Radiology Systems

By Technology

Computed Radiology

Direct Digital Radiology

By Application

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Mammography Imaging

Orthopedic Imaging

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Shimadzu Corporation

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Swissray International, Inc.

Esaote

IMIX ADR

InfiMed Inc.

Narayana Health Teleradiology

Imaging Dynamics

SteleRAD

VIDAR Systems Corp.

Nova Imaging

Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

