Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at China's claim post-war treaty illegitimate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday (April 26) dismissed as fallacies comments made by Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) regarding Taiwan and the legitimacy of the 1951 Treaty of San Francisco.

Ma said Sunday (April 24) that the treaty, in which Japan formally relinquished its control over Taiwan and other territories, is illegal and invalid because the Chinese Communist Party government was not a signatory. He added that China will never recognize the agreement and reiterated China’s claim over Taiwan: “there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China.”

Ou pointed out that Taiwan has 110 diplomatic missions around the world, including 14 embassies. “Taiwan has an important strategic position and plays an indispensable role in the global supply chain and resisting the expansion of authoritarian regimes,” CNA quoted her as saying.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said that the future of the nation is decided by its 23.5 million citizens and that “maintaining a democratic system and a free way of life is the consensus of all Taiwanese.” She added that Taiwan has never been part of China and that this is the internationally recognized status quo.

Ou said China has continued to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan in an attempt to eliminate its existence. She emphasized that only Taiwan's democratically elected government is qualified to represent the Taiwanese internationally.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to defend national sovereignty, safeguard people's dignity, fight for national interests, and enhance Taiwan's international status,” she said.