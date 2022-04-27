2nd horse in 2 days dies in training at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A filly died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, the track’s second such death in two days and fifth this year.

Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly trained by Gary Stute, suffered a musculoskeletal injury during training at the Arcadia track, according to the California Horse Racing Board's website. She earned her lone victory on April 10 in seven career starts and had earnings of $25,740.

A 3-year-old filly named Magnolia on Monday suffered a musculoskeletal injury in training and was euthanized, the board said. Trained by Simon Callaghan, she won her only start last year at Del Mar and had earnings of $42,000.

Of the five deaths at Santa Anita this year, four happened during training and one during a race, the CHRB said.

That's down sharply from 2019 when 42 horses died at the track, prompting a slew of rules changes.

Last year, 12 horses died at Santa Anita and 17 died in 2020.

At Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, six horses have died this year — five in training and one in a race.

