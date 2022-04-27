Alexa
Nuggets' Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels into stands

By Associated Press
2022/04/27 04:42
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins, front, reacts after making a basket as forward JaMychal Green celebrates in the second half of Game 4 of an NB...

NEW YORK (AP) — Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver's first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 126-121 home victory on Sunday.

Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-27 06:38 GMT+08:00

