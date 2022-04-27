Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Outgoing Times editor to lead fellowship for local probes

By Associated Press
2022/04/27 04:05
FILE - Dean Baquet, the executive editor, left, and Joe Kahn, managing editor, stand together in the newsroom at The New York Times headquarters, Frid...

FILE - Dean Baquet, the executive editor, left, and Joe Kahn, managing editor, stand together in the newsroom at The New York Times headquarters, Frid...

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Baquet, outgoing executive editor of The New York Times, will lead a fellowship program focusing on local investigative journalism projects at the Times.

Baquet and a group of veteran investigative editors will guide journalists producing the efforts, which The Times will let news organizations in the affected areas co-publish or broadcast at no cost, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

Details on how many journalism fellows will be part of the program have yet to be announced.

The Times said last week that Baquet will be stepping down in June as he has reached 65, the age at which the newspaper's leadership tenure traditionally ends. He'll be replaced by his top deputy, Joseph Kahn.

The fellowship will help fill a need at a time when local and state journalism is declining for economic reasons. A.G. Sulzberger, the Times' chairman and publisher, called it a “national tragedy.”

“I care deeply about investigative reporting,” Baquet said. “And I fear a future where there's less of it as more and more news organizations have to cut back. I would love to have the chance to help train a new generation of investigators.”

Updated : 2022-04-27 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases