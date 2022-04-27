Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/27 03:11
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.16 to $101.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.67 to $104.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 10 cents to $3.34 a gallon. May heating oil rose 38 cents to $4.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 18 cents to $6.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.10 to $1,904.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 13 cents to $23.54 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.59 Japanese yen from 128.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.0645 from $1.0709.

Updated : 2022-04-27 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwanese split on 'coexisting with COVID' policy
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases