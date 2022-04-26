All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Springfield 74 41 24 6 3 91 225 221 Providence 69 36 23 4 6 82 196 183 WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 191 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196 Syracuse 73 39 25 7 2 87 235 222 Laval 69 37 26 4 2 80 232 221 Belleville 71 39 28 4 0 82 214 216 Toronto 69 36 29 3 1 76 232 230 Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269 Cleveland 74 27 34 8 5 67 199 256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 74 48 16 5 5 106 252 189 Manitoba 69 39 23 5 2 85 213 199 Milwaukee 75 38 28 5 4 85 226 226 Rockford 69 36 28 4 1 77 213 214 Texas 71 31 28 6 6 74 215 228 Iowa 71 32 30 5 4 73 201 203 Grand Rapids 74 32 34 6 2 72 201 232

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 66 44 15 5 2 95 237 181 Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215 Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Bakersfield 66 36 20 5 5 82 220 187 Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203 San Diego 65 28 31 4 2 62 192 210 Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.