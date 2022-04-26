All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-2
|6-4
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|7-3
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|3-3
|Boston
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|3-4
|4-6
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|3-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|5-4
|3-4
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-3
|4-6
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|3
|2-8
|L-7
|4-2
|2-7
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|2-1
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|3½
|3-7
|L-4
|5-5
|0-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|7-2
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|5-5
|5-2
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|5-5
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|5-5
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-5
|4-5
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|5-2
|8-3
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|4-3
|3-5
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-6
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-5
|2-5
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-5
|3-8
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|3-2
|6-4
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|5-4
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|4-6
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|4-6
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
|7
|1-9
|W-1
|1-4
|2-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|6-1
|6-3
|San Francisco
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|4-2
|8-3
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|4-2
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|4-3
|Arizona
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-7
|3-4
___
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Texas 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.