All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|79
|57
|16
|6
|120
|332
|232
|x-Toronto
|80
|52
|21
|7
|111
|307
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|275
|223
|x-Boston
|79
|49
|25
|5
|103
|244
|213
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|225
|306
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|Montreal
|80
|20
|49
|11
|51
|207
|314
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|80
|52
|20
|8
|112
|268
|196
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|24
|11
|101
|266
|221
|x-Washington
|79
|44
|23
|12
|100
|271
|233
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|218
|229
|Columbus
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|253
|289
|New Jersey
|79
|27
|44
|8
|62
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|80
|25
|44
|11
|61
|209
|290
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|79
|55
|18
|6
|116
|302
|222
|x-Minnesota
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|300
|245
|x-St. Louis
|80
|49
|20
|11
|109
|304
|230
|Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|253
|238
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|79
|36
|32
|11
|83
|241
|253
|Chicago
|80
|27
|42
|11
|65
|213
|285
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|x-Edmonton
|79
|46
|27
|6
|98
|277
|245
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|79
|42
|31
|6
|90
|254
|237
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|San Jose
|79
|32
|35
|12
|76
|208
|251
|Anaheim
|80
|30
|36
|14
|74
|225
|265
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.