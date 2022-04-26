Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SW;17;83%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very windy;40;26;Sunny and very warm;37;27;NNE;13;41%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Sunny and very warm;31;14;WNW;10;25%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;14;Low clouds;19;14;WSW;18;80%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;13;6;Partial sunshine;13;5;N;10;61%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;10;2;Partly sunny;10;2;S;7;56%;14%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;25;17;Cloudy;26;18;WSW;14;44%;34%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;19;2;Increasing clouds;21;5;SSE;12;40%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding, hot;35;27;Winds subsiding;36;27;NE;25;43%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;N;9;45%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;18;15;Areas of low clouds;21;13;ESE;12;58%;67%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;31;18;A t-storm around;31;19;ESE;14;41%;41%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;8;72%;57%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;ESE;11;40%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;29;Warm with some sun;37;29;S;10;57%;33%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Partial sunshine;19;13;NNE;9;62%;13%;8

Beijing, China;More sun than clouds;23;12;Partly sunny, cooler;17;11;NNE;11;25%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;22;9;A shower and t-storm;22;8;WNW;10;75%;96%;6

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;16;6;Mostly cloudy;16;5;NE;10;49%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;18;11;A little rain;17;11;ENE;7;82%;98%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Sunshine and nice;28;16;E;16;52%;27%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;17;9;Cooler with rain;11;7;NNW;18;85%;93%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;15;5;NE;9;59%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;24;10;A shower and t-storm;23;9;SE;14;59%;88%;6

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;20;8;Cooler with rain;13;8;NNW;8;85%;98%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;24;16;Mostly sunny;20;9;SSW;10;55%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;S;9;48%;96%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;23;14;High clouds;21;11;NNE;27;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NE;14;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;SSE;11;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of t-storms;27;20;A t-storm or two;27;21;ESE;3;72%;96%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;37;28;Brilliant sunshine;37;28;SSE;17;69%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;11;3;Colder;4;2;NE;15;58%;82%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;72%;57%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;14;3;A passing shower;12;3;SSE;11;64%;81%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;25;19;Hazy sun and breezy;24;20;N;27;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;14;50%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers, some heavy;26;24;Couple of t-storms;30;23;SSW;12;83%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;40;26;Hot with hazy sun;42;28;NW;14;15%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;24;7;A stray t-shower;26;8;S;11;27%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Humid;37;28;Hot;37;27;SSE;20;62%;5%;12

Dili, East Timor;Very warm;36;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSE;7;64%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;14;4;Low clouds and fog;12;3;NE;17;71%;4%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;16;NNE;13;32%;6%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;19;14;A shower and t-storm;21;13;W;18;71%;88%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, hot, humid;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ESE;11;75%;53%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;22;13;SE;14;72%;30%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;E;16;58%;3%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and chilly;10;-3;Decreasing clouds;5;-3;NNW;16;42%;8%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;ESE;9;58%;61%;13

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;25;A morning shower;33;24;SE;10;66%;55%;12

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;29;22;Sun and some clouds;30;21;ENE;21;55%;36%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;39;26;Clouds and sun;38;27;S;9;29%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;37;22;Very hot;38;24;N;18;23%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and warm;22;8;Sunny and nice;21;7;NE;16;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;10;71%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;29;Mainly cloudy;35;29;N;14;49%;44%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;7;Sunny;20;9;N;9;49%;26%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with some sun;24;14;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;W;9;24%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;35;27;Very warm;36;27;W;19;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sunshine;31;17;SSE;12;34%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;41;27;Plenty of sun;41;27;N;15;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Occasional rain;15;8;A shower in the a.m.;15;6;N;12;55%;65%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;29;24;A couple of showers;29;23;NNE;12;63%;84%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A morning t-storm;29;22;SW;8;77%;91%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SSW;21;56%;1%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;NNE;7;67%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;17;1;Clouds and sunshine;18;1;NE;11;30%;2%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;S;11;78%;88%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;16;Mostly cloudy;20;16;S;10;82%;29%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;18;11;Mostly cloudy;19;12;NW;12;71%;81%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;16;5;Low clouds;14;5;ENE;16;55%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;13;Fog to sun;23;12;SSE;11;53%;6%;9

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;13;73%;64%;4

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;21;11;A shower and t-storm;17;10;SSW;9;69%;98%;4

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;28;A t-storm around;34;29;W;9;60%;72%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;ENE;6;83%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;E;12;51%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;22;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;NE;10;71%;38%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;12;Showers around;23;10;W;11;47%;72%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A heavy thunderstorm;28;22;S;12;64%;73%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;12;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;0;N;15;62%;58%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;34;26;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;SSE;12;64%;74%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;E;16;69%;60%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;15;4;A shower or two;6;0;NW;10;66%;78%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;15;6;A little rain;13;1;WNW;14;58%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;28;Sunny;36;29;SW;14;59%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;26;15;Couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;13;70%;90%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;Windy and cooler;13;3;NW;32;41%;17%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;29;10;Partly sunny;27;11;W;13;43%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy;13;-1;Rather cloudy, mild;15;3;S;9;51%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;26;21;A little a.m. rain;23;13;NE;13;68%;62%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;11;3;Variable cloudiness;10;-1;S;8;39%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;14;1;Cloudy and chilly;7;-3;NW;24;57%;26%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;26;A few showers;31;26;ESE;24;69%;90%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;9;83%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;E;10;82%;87%;6

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;14;58%;1%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers around;21;14;A shower in places;19;14;SSW;17;76%;87%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;35;28;A t-storm in spots;37;28;WSW;9;57%;55%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;NE;15;73%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;31;19;A couple of showers;31;20;SW;11;48%;88%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;15;7;Rather cloudy;14;5;N;9;58%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;23;8;Sunny and nice;21;6;WNW;17;27%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Morning showers;19;12;SSE;12;74%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;20;10;N;10;77%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;SE;14;66%;58%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;9;6;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ENE;7;71%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;11;2;Cooler;7;-1;NNW;19;49%;56%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;8;71%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;21;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;11;23%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;23;8;N;11;61%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;10;0;A little p.m. rain;6;-2;NNW;17;51%;64%;3

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;18;9;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;WNW;23;53%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ENE;11;78%;93%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;27;23;A shower in places;26;22;ENE;17;71%;60%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NNW;9;88%;96%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;SSE;9;46%;57%;14

Santiago, Chile;Afternoon rain;17;6;A stray shower;12;4;SSW;6;76%;58%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun returning;30;20;Some sun, a shower;30;19;NNE;12;66%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;17;10;A couple of showers;19;10;NNW;10;70%;97%;3

Seattle, United States;A thunderstorm;11;5;A passing shower;12;5;NNE;9;62%;88%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;29;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;SW;8;26%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;15;Partly sunny;20;15;NNE;21;57%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;9;76%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;22;8;A shower and t-storm;23;10;SSE;8;56%;91%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Turning cloudy;28;24;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;14;63%;47%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;Variable cloudiness;9;0;S;9;38%;35%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with a shower;20;17;A shower and t-storm;21;18;NNE;11;80%;97%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;31;24;Humid with a t-storm;30;22;ENE;12;72%;85%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;9;1;Decreasing clouds;5;0;WNW;13;42%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;14;NE;10;47%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;26;14;NNW;9;46%;20%;8

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;Nice with sunshine;27;20;WSW;13;26%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;26;18;Variable cloudiness;24;16;N;13;51%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and nice;26;10;NE;9;45%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;24;21;Humid, morning rain;25;15;ENE;12;78%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;9;0;Increasingly windy;6;1;WNW;31;54%;15%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;Increasingly windy;24;17;E;26;56%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Rather cloudy;27;14;ESE;10;42%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with a flurry;3;-7;Mostly sunny;9;-5;NE;13;19%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;11;5;A passing shower;13;3;NNE;7;52%;85%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Colder with rain;10;7;WNW;15;79%;92%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;26;A t-storm around;39;27;N;7;46%;44%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;13;2;A passing shower;10;-3;N;14;57%;81%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;12;4;Clouds and sun;15;3;NE;11;52%;10%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;12;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;21;75%;28%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;WSW;10;44%;12%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;27;11;Not as warm;23;13;NE;8;42%;20%;4

