Support for Taiwan’s ruling DPP takes a beating in recent poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took a beating in a recent poll, losing 5.8% of support in a single month.

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) on Tuesday (April 26) announced the results of its latest poll that gauged support for main political parties in the island nation, including the DPP, the Kuomingtang (KMT), the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the New Power Party (NPP), and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP).

The DPP has the most support with 30.3% of Taiwan's population, followed by the KMT with 14.5%, the TPP with 9.2, the TSP with 2.8%, and the NPP with 2.6%, according to the poll results. In addition, 38.6% of the respondents do not favor a particular party, while 1.8% say they don’t know or refuse to answer.

Compared to last month’s poll, the DPP suffered a loss of 5.8 percentage points of support and the support for the TPP slipped by 4.3 percentage points. On the contrary, support for the KMT slightly increased by 0.5 percentage points, while support for the NPP and the TSP remained almost unchanged.

You pointed out that the number of people who were neutral with regard to party preference increased by 9.5 percentage points month over month, the highest since 2018, and that the reasons behind the phenomenon deserve further study.

On the DPP’s loss of almost 6 percentage points of support, You said that it struck him as unusual. He gave three possible reasons, including the dissipation of the Ukraine effect, the emergence of a crisis created by the spread of the Omicron variant, which is unfavorable to the ruling party, and the coming of mayoral and county elections near the end of this year, which has caused political in-fighting.

With regard to the approval rating for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the poll showed that 50% of respondents aged over 20 basically approve of her handling of national affairs, while 36% expressed disapproval, according to the poll results.

As for the cabinet led by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), 48% of people aged over 20 were basically satisfied with the cabinet’s performance, while 41% were dissatisfied.