Brew · Chill · Grab a Bite at Starstreet Precinct - Where Coffee Aficionados’ Every Need Is Met, from Cafés to Stay Home Coffee Kits

Life is like a cup of coffee: a combination of bitter and sweet. For many of us, cups of coffee are the source of sustenance that keeps us going through the days – so best make that coffee as high quality as possible.





Finally the sweet days are returning – it's time to take a coffee break. Whether you're looking for a place to recharge and refuel or a long-missed intimate catch-up with friends, Starstreet Precinct is the neighbourhood to visit, with a range of artisanal coffee specialists and independent eateries to get your caffeine fix while staying away from the crowd. For those who are working from home, it's also the place to pick up all the tools and supplies you need to build your own coffeeholic workstation.



Don't forget to use your electronic consumption vouchers to take advantage of some extra-special offers.



The Place to Brew · Chill · Grab a Bite Enjoy Extra-special Offers for Dine-in and Consumption Vouchers



Over the years, the area around Star Street has become a popular spot among those in the know, offering a chill vibe in the heart of the city, as well as a unique line-up of popular independent restaurants, cafés, bars, boutiques and galleries. That makes it the perfect place to visit when you really need to get away from home and head out to have some comfort food. Following the opening of Blue Bottle Coffee's largest café in town, the sought-after matcha café Matchali will be unveiling its first-ever flagship store this June on Moon Street, with an exclusive menu of newly introduced coffee, all-day meals and vegan matcha soft serve. Get their 10% off opening offer by simply leaving your email on their website. Several cafés and restaurants in the area even offer discounts on orders and for using consumption vouchers, including APT. Coffee and R&R Bagels.







Matchali

5 Moon Street



First Flagship Café with Newly Launched Coffee and All-day Food Menu, Vegan Soft Serve and Exclusive Opening Discount



Homegrown matcha Café Matchali has built up quite a following for its wholesome and health-boosting matcha drinks, hand-whisked using ceremonial grade matcha powder sourced directly from a farm in Uji, Kyoto. This June, it will be unveiling a hotly anticipated flagship café on Moon Street. Bringing its laid-back buzz into an airy space that flows into a charming outdoor area, with a Matcha Bar as its centrepiece, where customers can watch their drinks being hand-whisked.



A new addition to the flagship is the newly launched coffee menu. Using a blend of coffee beans from Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras, the coffee is nutty in texture, with hints of orange peel and a black tea finish. Don't forget to try their all-day food menu and vegan matcha soft serve. Scan the QR code now and leave your email address to receive a 10% opening discount.









Blue Bottle Coffee

15 St. Francis Street





Hand-drip Coffee Paired up with Exclusive Sandwich and Waffle Menu



Offering hand-drip coffee and espresso drinks in a relaxing, triple-decker space, Blue Bottle Coffee also provides exclusive light sandwich and waffle choices to accompany them, as well as selling home-roasted beans for home brewers. For breakfast, try the spinach frittata or ham and cheese frittata sandwiches, both served on croissants from the renowned Miam Bakery, and perfect for pairing with coffee. For something a bit more substantial, the Brunch Plate is the perfect choice, featuring waffles with boiled eggs and salad made with vegetables from a local farm, dressed with the Café's innovative soy- and chilli-spiked salad sauce.

R&R Bagels

1/F, 28 Hennessy Road

Extra Consumption Voucher Discounts



Driven by a quest for the perfect bagel, the bagel fans who run R&R Bagels take the tasty ring-shaped sandwiches seriously, with a special recipe that recreates New York's finest bagels. The result is Hong Kong's go-to spot for a bite, with a 10% discount on all standard menu items when taken away. Grab yourself a further bargain when you pay with your consumption vouchers, and get another 10% off.

Blend & Grind

1 Sun Street









Evening Happy Hour is Returning



Taking its inspiration from Australian brunch culture, Blend & Grind provides exactly the sort of chill vibe you'd expect. The emphasis among its takeaway and dine-in options is on fresh produce and nourishing dishes, including the much-loved Triple Bao, which pairs bao bun sandwiches with a trio of different fillings. Blend & Grind also provides a range of speciality coffee beans to suit every preference through a partnership with renowned roaster Rubix – and offers a 10% discount on all standard menu items to go. Also, get set for the imminent return of evening happy hour from 5pm to 7pm. Cheers!

APT. Coffee

Shop A - C, 12 Moon Street









Spend your Electronic Consumption Vouchers Get 20% off on Self Pick-up Takeaway



With a name that means "A Personal Tailor", this is the place to go for a cup of coffee with a bespoke touch. Everything from blend to intensity to milk foam level is up to you. APT's sandwiches feature a wide array of options, from breads to fillings to sauces. Among the delectable dine-in choices, check out the toast tailored with any four toppings of your choice, including a side salad, for just $68 up. You can spend your consumption vouchers through the four electronic wallet. Get discounts of up to 20% when you collect the takeaway yourself.

Oolaa Petite

Shop 2, 9 Star Street





All-day Dining Venue with Freshly Brewed Coffee



An easy-going atmosphere with trademark friendly and attentive service are on offer at this favourite all-day dining venue. Freshly brewed Illy coffee is always available, along with tempting food options from a comprehensive all-day menu.



Home Brewing Heaven

Blue Bottle Coffee

15 St. Francis Street







Experience a new way to make your coffee with the Blue Bottle Pour Over Kit. Dispensing with complicated machinery in favour of a few simple tools, it offers a perfect cup with notably delicate, complex flavours.



Blend & Grind

1 Sun Street







Blend & Grind, in partnership with specialist roasters Rubix, offers a range of beans aimed at every type of home coffee enthusiast, including one specifically create to make a superior latte.



APT. Coffee

Shop A - C, 12 Moon Street





APT. Coffee's drip bag series allows everyone to become their own barista, making gourmet coffee at home without the need for complicated tools. A range of beans is available, including a house blend rich with toffee, nut and red cherry flavours.





Working from home but still want your caffeine fix? No problem: shops around Starstreet Precinct have everything you need, from coffee brewing kit to beans, to make perfect coffee chez vous.Link: shorturl.at/zHPT2 Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk IG: @starstreethkFB: starstreet #starstreethk

About Starstreet Precinct

Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.



